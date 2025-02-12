Sharon Hodgson MP welcomes Labour Government’s funding boost for public health services in Washington and Gateshead South
Sunderland and Gateshead will benefit from a £200million national funding boost to the Public Health Grant.
The MP for Washington and Gateshead South said the funding is the biggest increase in real-terms after nearly a decade of reduced spending under the Conservatives.
It is part of government plans to improve health outcomes across the country and build healthier communities, local public health services will be given more money to deliver prevention programmes, tailored to their residents.
Sunderland is to receive more than £28million – £28,253,426 to help drive key health services from smoking cessation to addiction recovery and children’s health, and to help fund family and school nurses, sexual health clinics and other public services.
Ms Hodgson said: “After nearly a decade of cuts under the Tories, I am delighted that Labour is continuing to deliver on our promise to improve health outcomes across the country as part of our Plan for Change.
“This funding will help drive key health services in our community, prevent people from falling into ill health, and relieve pressure on the NHS.
“A Labour Government delivering for our community in Washington and Gateshead South.”
The Government is currently running a national conversation to help build a health service fit for the future and shape a new 10-year health plan for England.
The plan will set out how we can focus on preventing sickness, not just treating it, with the investment announced today in line with this aim.