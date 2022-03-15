SHAPING UP: You’ll feel so much more motivated and energised after your workout

We all go through slumps in motivation when we would much rather lie on the sofa watching Netflix than go to the gym.

We all go through slumps in motivation when we would much rather lie on the sofa watching Netflix than go to the gym.

No matter how many motivational quotes you read, or tips and tricks you try, there’s always going to be times when you find it hard to get motivated.But, the truth is, sometimes you just have to do it without motivation.

Because, motivation often comes after the action especially where exercise is concerned.When you exercise, your brain releases endorphins, you feel awake and energised, your self-esteem grows and you feel better about yourself, so it leaves you feeling… motivated!Think back to the last time you worked out, I bet you felt more motivated and energised after the workout than you did before it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s what happens when you move, when you get your heart pumping, when you challenge your body – it makes you feel great!

If you sit on the sofa and wait for the feeling of motivation to come to you, it won’t. It just makes you feel lazier and more lethargic.

You have to go out act in the way you want to feel.

But, sometimes you just need a little nudge to make the first step and then motivation will follow. Use these tips to help get you started:

Get Changed Into Your Workout Gear

Getting off the sofa and getting changed is half the battle when it comes to getting your workout done. Being kitted out in your favourite workout gear can be enough to get you out of the house.

Disguise Your Workout

Sometimes, no matter how hard you try to motivate yourself you just can't be bothered to workout.

On these occasions, find other ways to get active that don't feel like a workout but still kind of are. Walk home from work, go for a swim, clean the house - anything that increases your heart rate and gets you a bit sweaty will make you feel better about yourself.

Get A Trainer For Accountability

Never underestimate the power of a fitness buddy or a personal trainer. If you fail to show up, not only are you letting yourself down, you're letting down your friend or your trainer down too.

Listen To Upbeat Music

Music gets your blood flowing, it can wake you up a little, and make you feel ready to take on whatever comes your way.

Create a playlist of your favourite upbeat songs and play them next time you're feeling lethargic.

Sign Up For A Competition

Sometimes the best motivation to exercise is having something to train towards.

Sign up for a fun run, a 10km run or a half marathon - something you reckon you can tackle.

That way your work-out goal will be clear, and you can devise a way to work towards it while holding yourself more accountable.

Remember, these tips are just to help get you off the sofa and make that first step. The real motivation comes once you’ve completed your workout!

Act in the way you want to feel.

Graham Low says, he and the East Coast Fitness team will “help transform your life, no matter your age or current fitness level.

"Let our expert trainers help you overcome the struggles that may hold you back from achieving your fitness goals.