SHAPING UP: What you need to do to make the most of the summertime sunshine
We’ve had some warm weather recently and hopefully there’s more to come!
Not only is a good dose of Vitamin D good for your health, but the higher temperatures can have big workout benefits.
When it’s hot outside, your body works hard to keep you cool and maintain a steady temperature so when you exercise in warm temperatures your body needs to kick into overdrive and burns more fat and energy to cool itself.
The warm weather also opens up a whole load of potential activities to mix up your workouts; you can go for bike rides, long walks, games in the park, outdoor jogging or running, swimming in the sea on holidays.
Don’t go overboard though. If you experience dizziness, muscle cramps, weakness and headache, stop exercising. These are signs of heat exhaustion, which can be treated by getting to a cooler place and drinking cold fluids.
Here are 5 tips to get your summer workout sizzling:
DRINK LOTS OF FLUIDS
It’s important to stay hydrated during exercise anytime but especially in warm temperatures. Your body will sweat more and this will increase during even mild exercise like walking, so make sure you replace the fluids you are losing or you will run the risk of dehydration. Drink water about an hour before working out and rehydrate after your workout.
DON’T EAT PROTEIN BEFORE YOUR WORKOUT
Eating protein can increase your core temperature which when working out in warm temperatures could cause heat shock. You are much better off reloading on protein after your workout.
LOWER YOUR CORE TEMPERATURE BEFORE YOU WORKOUT
Ice based drinks about an hour before exercise or having an ice-cold bath or shower can lower your core temperature which will help your maximise your performance and delay the effects of the warm weather on your body.
GET OUTSIDE
The sunshine won’t last forever so make the most of it while you can because before you know it it’ll be dark and cold again.
DON’T FORGET SUNCREEN
Protecting yourself against sunburn, sunstroke and harmful UV rays is really important and people often neglect the most basic protection which is sunscreen. Even when it’s cloudy overhead UV rays can still be damaging to your health so don’t underestimate the power of the sun.