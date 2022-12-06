SHAPING UP: The importance of making time for yourself over the Christmas break

"Start drinking water as soon as you wake up on a morning - have a glass with your breakfast."

While finding time to focus on yourself in December might be difficult, it’s just as important as taking care of yourself throughout the rest of the year.

In fact, with Christmas shopping, wrapping, cooking and all of the other stresses that come with this time of the year, I'd say it's even more important!

But, a lot of people put their fitness and health on the back burner this time of year.

“I’ll start again after the New Year,” they say.

It’s not just about controlling your weight, it’s about how you feel in your body - physically and mentally!

When you stick with your healthy habits you just simply feel better.

You have fewer cravings … your immune system works better … you are in a better mood … your self-esteem goes up … and you enjoy life more!

And I can’t think of a better gift to yourself (and your loved ones) for Christmas than that.

So, here are four simple healthy habits you can do every day to help your physical and mental health over Christmas:-

1. Make Sensible Food Choices.

For most people, counting macros and counting calories just isn’t realistic over the Christmas period, and I agree!

I like to enjoy a few beers and the festive foods too. But it’s important to get the right balance between healthy foods and festive treats.

Aim to get an 80/20 balance throughout the week; 80% healthy, 20% treats (not the other way around).

2. Aim For 10,000 Steps A Day.

Typically, 10,000 steps a day burns about 2,000 to 3,500 extra calories each week. Over the month, that can make a big difference.

It’s amazing how quickly the steps can build up if you make small efforts; park further away from the door when you go shopping, go for a five to 10 minute walk on your dinner break or take the stairs instead of the escalator/lift.

3. Focus On Your Sleep.

Quality of sleep can really affect your health.

If you have a bad sleep, you wake up with no energy and you’re more likely to be stressed.

It can also have an effect on your eating habits. If you feel tired and lethargic at the end of the day you’re more likely to reach for sugary comfort foods. However, if you’ve had a good sleep and have high energy levels, you’re going to feel so much more in control.

4. Drink At Least Two Litres Of Water A Day.

When you’re hydrated you’ll experience lots of health benefits, but most importantly over Christmas it will improve digestion, reduce fatigue and suppress your appetite.

Then keep on sipping throughout the day. You need to have a minimum of two litres of water per day.

