SHAPING UP: Seeking ways to improve your health and fitness? Here’s five ways to do it!

Whether you’re a total beginner or a workout regular we have you covered at At East Coast Fitness!

Here’s five ways we can help you…

1. PRIVATE GYM

If you don’t like the thought of going to busy, crowded gyms, this could be the perfect option for you.

You can book a time slot using our mobile app and you can have exclusive access to the gym and all of the equipment.

It’s totally private, there’s a maximum of four people allowed in at any one time.

With the private gym membership, you get a fully personalised workout plan so you know exactly what to do every time you come in.

And, before you start, you’ll get a gym induction where one of our personal trainers will show you how to use all of the equipment safely and effectively.

2. BOOT CAMP

Most of our boot camp classes take place outdoors at Seaham marina.

The combination of exercise, fresh air and the lovely views along the North East coast lifts your mood and leaves you feeling refreshed and energised.

The workouts are fun and varied, mixing cardio and resistance training to help you improve your fitness, improve your strength, and help manage your weight.

The boot camp groups are very supportive and motivating, and you’ll be with lots of other friendly people working towards the same goals.

3. BEGINNERS CLASSES

We also do classes for beginners only. They are just like the boot camp classes but lower intensity, putting less stress on the muscles and joints.

If you never exercise or you’ve had a long break this is a great way to start.

4. ONE TO ONE PERSONAL TRAINING

If you’re looking for a programme that is completely personalised for you, this is it.

You’ll work 1:1 with one of our personal trainers who’ll tailor the programme specifically for you.

It doesn’t matter what your fitness levels are, how much experience you’ve got, your body shape, your likes, your dislikes, we’ll create a plan that works for you, so that you enjoy training and achieve your goals quickly.

5. SMALL GROUP PERSONAL TRAINING

This is one of our most popular programmes because you get all of the benefits of 1:1 training with the added benefit of the group dynamic and atmosphere. It’s more cost effective because in effect you’re sharing a PT session with three other people.

All of our programmes include help with nutrition, including meal plans, recipe books and shopping lists.

So, there’s five ways we can help you at East Coast Fitness.

If you’d like to come down to the gym and have a look around or if you’d like to know more information about the programmes contact me here… [email protected] 07875548880.

With more than 10 years of personal training experience, Graham says he has "created a friendly and welcoming fitness business where my clients feel comfortable working out”.

He goes on to say: “East Coast Fitness is about more than just losing weight.

"The idea behind East Coast Fitness services is to help you get more active, become healthier, feel great, gain confidence and live life to the fullest.