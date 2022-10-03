SHAPING UP: One of the best natural ways to help overcome stress is by doing exercise

“Exercising regularly can help you become less vulnerable to strong emotions.”

I personally think this number is quite low since anxiety shows up in different ways for different people and it’s not always easy to recognise it as anxiety.

A few ways it can show up are as follows:- feeling restless or agitated, having headaches and/or unexplained pains, trouble focusing, feeling tired, disrupted sleep, worrying, or rolling the same-old, same-old thoughts over and over in your head.

One of the best natural ways to get almost immediate relief from anxiety is to exercise – especially workouts that get your heart rate up!

It works in a few different ways to help you feel better, and studies show it rivals some prescription medicines.

Here are a few ways exercise helps battle anxiety:-

It can help take your mind off whatever is making you feel anxious;

The very act of moving stops your muscles from being so tense;

Getting your heart rate up boosts anti-anxiety brain chemicals;

Plus, it activates the part of your brain that helps control the amygdala (your amygdala can trigger feelings of fear and anxiety),

Plus exercising regularly can help you become less vulnerable to strong emotions.

The more regular you are with your workouts, the better your anxiety-killing results.

For the best results, find activities that get your heart rate up and that you like doing – and keep doing them.

And if you are experiencing serious anxiety, make sure you tell your doctor.

Just another reason to move your body and get in that workout!

PS: We're here to help you take the next step toward your goals!

At East Coast Fitness we have helped hundreds, if not thousands of local people transform their health and fitness, which includes reducing stress and anxiety. These are the kinds of results you an expect:-

“I’ve lost 12lbs and 6.5 inches across my waist, chest and legs.

“I’m feeling more energetic, sleeping better, less anxious, skin is clearer, I’m training harder and I’m all round feeling in a much better place, physically and mentally, than I have been in recent months. I feel like I’m getting back to ‘me’. And this was the boost I needed to get me there again!“Huge thanks to Graham, Caroline, and everyone else in this group for your motivation and support!” J.E.

To learn more about our programmes go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com

Graham’s bio tells how: “When I left school, I spent four years as a professional footballer at Hartlepool United. I had a reasonably successful, short career, winning international tournaments with the youth team, making my professional debut in 2005. Winning Young Player Of The Year in the same year, we reached the League 1 Play-Off Final.“More importantly, during this time, I learned a great deal about exercise and nutrition and how to get the best out of your body.

"When my football career ended due to injury, I qualified as a personal trainer. I moved to Dubai, where I worked in a huge gym.”

After returning home, Graham “took on the role of gym supervisor and personal trainer at Seaham Hall Hotel and Serenity Spa. It was there that I set up my first boot camp. They went from strength to strength.

"While I was there, I won the Leisure Excellence Award at the North East Hotels Association. I left Seaham Hall in 2012 to focus on running my own business.