SHAPING UP: Nail the basics and surround yourself with social support and positivity

Make sure you eat a healthy, whole-food-based diet that covers your nutritional needs.

Every few days, someone will ask me what I think about some trendy fitness or wellness topic … things like fasting, supplements, a new fitness gadget …

Basically, something (anything!) that’s designed to speed up your results.

So, over the next few weeks, I’m going to focus on how to really supercharge your results and break down specific actions you can take to elevate your results to the next level, fast.

Because yes: it is possible to make small changes that lead to big results.

In this email, I’ve got the number one tip to rocket you toward your goals.

This is the absolute most important thing you should do before you get fancy with any trendy “hacks”.

It’s to nail your basics.

What kind of basics? Here they are:-

Sleep seven to nine hours a night.

Drink at least two litres of water a day.

Aim to get 10,000 steps every day.

Get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise a week, or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise.

Surround yourself with social support and positivity.

To me, these are non-negotiables because together, your basics will make the biggest impact on your energy, vitality, and stamina not to mention any fitness or body-related goals you have.

My task for you: is to get to grips with the basics this week.

Then, we can start getting fancy with “biohacks” to give you that little “extra.”

If you’re looking for a jump start, our 1:1 or Small Group PT programmes will help you nail down the basics and give you accountability to make things even easier.

Our proven plans can help you lose weight and regain your energy very quickly. Learn more at: www.eastcoast-fitness.com

Here’s Graham’s biography:

"When I left school, I spent four years as a professional footballer at Hartlepool United.

"I had a reasonably successful, short career, winning international tournaments with the youth team, making my professional debut in 2005.

"Winning Young Player Of The Year in the same year, we reached the League 1 Play-Off Final.“More importantly, during this time, I learned a great deal about exercise and nutrition and how to get the best out of your body.

"When my football career ended due to injury, I qualified as a personal trainer.

"I moved to Dubai, where I worked in a huge gym.“Working in Dubai was a priceless experience; I instructed over 1,000 personal training sessions in one year and helped over 50 people achieve their fitness goals.

"The knowledge I gained in one year in Dubai would have taken at least five in the UK.“When I returned from Dubai, I took on the role of gym supervisor and personal trainer at the five-star Seaham Hall Hotel and Serenity Spa. It was at Seaham Hall that I set up my first boot camp.

"They went from strength to strength and grew very quickly.

"While I was there, I won the Leisure Excellence Award at the North East Hotels Association.

"I left Seaham Hall in 2012 to focus on running my own business.

"I held the boot camp sessions in local car parks and travelled to personal training clients to train them at home.