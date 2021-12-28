SHAPING UP: Focus on small habits rather than changing your whole life overnight

“All that you have to do is perform four simple daily tasks, including drinking two litres of water.”

Bloated after weeks of over indulgence. Tired and lethargic after too much alcohol.Ran out of things to watch on Netflix. Confused with what day it is.

On one hand you need to finish off the leftover turkey, work your way through the mounds of cheese you bought too much of, and scoff the toffee pennies that no-one wants.

But on the other hand, you can’t wait for the New Year to begin so you can wipe the slate clean, get back into a routine and start feeling fit and healthy again!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When January does arrive it’s important that you have a plan for your health and fitness, otherwise you’ll end up back at square one very quickly. It’s best to focus on small daily habits that you can maintain over time, rather than changing your whole life overnight.

That’s what we do in our 14-Day Shred Programme...

We set our members some very simple daily tasks that get quick results to start with (which boosts motivation), but at the same time, are very easy to maintain so that you form new healthy habits in the long run.

During the 14-day online programme you can expect to eliminate sugar cravings, lose weight, feel less bloated, feel fitter, more energetic and happier, with a new positive mindset.

All that you have to do is perform these four simple daily tasks:

Drink 2 litres of water

Get 10,000 steps

Workout for 10 minutes (yes, just 10 minutes)

Track your calories

It’s that simple!

When you’re consistent with these tasks all of the other things start to fall into place.

With the help and support from us and all of the other members taking part you’ll feel motivated and energised in no time!

If youd like to know more about the programme go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/14dayshred

The next course starts on Monday 10th January, with an early bird offer for everyone who signs up before 1st January.

Here’s what some of our previous 14-Day Shred participants had to say…“Delighted with my final results from the Shred. 9.4lbs off in weight, 2.5” off my waist and 2”off my thighs. A brilliant kickstart which I sorely needed.” - Mark B.

“Really enjoyed the Shred… some lovely meals… great workouts.. and best of all the support and banter in the group. Lost 7lbs, lost 3.5 inches off waist, and MRs S says I look a bit fitter that’s good enough for me!” - Mark S.