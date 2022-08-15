SHAPING UP: Eating processed food will stop you from you reaching your health goals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number one thing that stops people from reaching their fitness and health goals is …

Eating Processed Foods.

By that I mean:

frozen or prepared meals, instant noodles, and soups;

baked goods, (pizza, cake, cookies, packaged bread, etc.);

processed cheese products;

ice cream;

sweets;

breakfast cereals;

crisps, crackers, and other packaged snacks;

processed meats (sausages, fish fingers, chicken nuggets, processed ham).

fizzy drinks and other sugary drinks.

If you have serious fitness goals, these foods are not your friends (even if they fit your macros).

Not only do these food products contain less fibre, vitamins, and minerals than whole (unprocessed) foods they also contain unhealthy added sugars, fats, and salt.

And they are engineered to make you want to eat more than you would if you were eating whole foods.

Because of all of the chemicals they use to make you crave ultra-processed foods, it’s tough to break out of the cycle.Not good but that’s just the start of it.

One study of more than 100,000 adults found that eating 10% more processed foods was linked with a 10+% increase in heart disease and stroke.

Another study of 20,000 adults found that eating more than four servings of these foods a day was directly linked with an increased risk of all-cause mortality.

For each extra serving, that risk increased by 18%.

Plus, they are linked with gaining weight, which is linked with diabetes, heart disease, and a whole load of other ailments and diseases.

Your amazing body deserves nourishing food – not junk.

That’s especially true if you want to lose weight and live a fit and healthy life! (And I know you do!)

It can take some time and patience to retrain your taste buds, but it’s definitely worth it.

If you are looking to take the next step in your fitness we’re here to help.

Our programmes at East Coast Fitness have helped thousands of people just like you: get into the best shape of their lives.

For more information go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com or call us on 07875548880.

This is Graham’s bio:-

"When I left school, I spent four years as a professional footballer at Hartlepool United. I had a reasonably successful, short career.“More importantly, during this time, I learned a great deal about exercise and nutrition and how to get the best out of your body.

"When my football career ended due to injury, I qualified as a personal trainer. I moved to Dubai, where I worked in a huge gym.“Working in Dubai was a priceless experience; I instructed over 1000 personal training sessions in one year and helped over 50 people achieve their fitness goals.

"The knowledge I gained in one year in Dubai would have taken at least five in the UK.“When I returned from Dubai, I took on the role of gym supervisor and personal trainer at the five-star Seaham Hall Hotel and Serenity Spa. It was at Seaham Hall that I set up my first boot camp.

"They went from strength to strength and grew very quickly. While I was there, I won the Leisure Excellence Award at the North East Hotels Association.

"I left Seaham Hall in 2012 to focus on running my own business.