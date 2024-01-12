Seven North East Ambulance workers honoured with Queen's Medal

Seven ambulance workers who help ensure people in Sunderland and nearby get urgent medical help when they need it have been honoured with a special royal award.

The North East Ambulance Service workers were awarded with the Queen’s Medal at a ceremony at Bernicia House in Newburn this week.

The Ambulance Service (Emergency Duties) Long Service and Good Conduct Medal goes to frontline emergency care employees for their dedication to their roles.

The medal is given to ambulance staff who have been in frontline emergency care services for more than 20 years.

The medals are issued under Royal Warrant and this year’s is known as the Queen’s Medal as it is for those who completed their service during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

Stephen Segasby, chief operating officer at the service, said: “We are honoured to be able to host these presentation events to mark the hard work and commitment of our staff members.

"Presenting The Queen’s medals is a testament to the work they have achieved for the emergency services.

“For many, this isn’t just a job, it’s a vocation and it’s a privilege to see the incredible work they have done and will continue to do.

"They are an asset to the organisation so thank you to each of you.”

The Queen's Medal is a richly deserved honour for the men and women from NEAS who have worked on the frontline.

Congratulations to those who received the Queen’s medal and thank you for your service.

Shena Hollyoake

Shena has worked for the emergency services since 2000 where she started at Warwickshire Ambulance Service before it merged with West Midlands Ambulance Service in 2006.

Her extensive career began as a call assessor in the emergency operations centre at Warwickshire HQ Lemington Spa and then as an ambulance technician in 2002.

From 2005, Shena has worked as a Paramedic across multiple stations before joining North East Ambulance Service in 2018.

She said: “This medal represents over 20 years of dedicated patient care and for every life saved, every life changed, every hand held, every baby delivered, every tear shed, every grief comforted, every colleague I have worked with, every hour of study and most importantly, every patient I have treated.”

Those honoured are:

Carl Bone

Carl began his career in April 2001 in Peterborough and currently works as a Clinical Team Leader at Pallion Station.

Clare Edmonds

Clare started North East Ambulance Service in 2001 as an advanced technician and then qualified as a Paramedic in 2003.

Her career took her to be Team Leader in South Shields for nine years and currently works as a RRV (Rapid Response Vehicle) Paramedic in South Shields.

One of the memories that stands out for Clare is standing in Tesco on her way to work and three people in the queue individually recognised her from jobs she attended for them and their families.

Each one recalled their story and it was that moment that made her extremely proud to do the job she does.

Phil Murray

Phil started North East Ambulance Service in October 2000 at Gateshead station as a paramedic and station officer, he has also worked as part of the HART team (Hazardous Area Response Team) as a HART team leader.

Phil currently works as a Specialist Paramedic at Blutcher Station.

He said: “I'm privileged to be in a position to help others who require immediate medical assistance, and to work with colleagues and other emergency service partners, who are all working together to provide lifesaving treatment and relieve a patient suffering.

"At times, it seems just like any normal job, but can be hugely appreciated by patients and families in their time of need.”

Karl Charlton

Karl started at Yorkshire Ambulance Service in January 2002 and currently works as a Research Paramedic at Coulby Station.

Sandra Edmonds

Sandra started working at North East Ambulance Service in September 2002 as an advanced technician at Swalwell Station and stayed there until completing her paramedic course in 2008.

She then moved to Gateshead station until 2015, where she is now based at Blutcher station as a Clinical Team Leader.

Aside from having a career within NEAS, she also met her husband Mark at Swalwell station in 2003 and has been married for 17 years.

She describes her role as a paramedic of having the privilege to be part of people’s lives during some of their most stressful and emotional life experiences and being able to provide support and guidance is her way of making a difference to patient’s lives.

No two days are ever the same as she has been present at both the beginning of life and at the end.

She said: “It can be quite an emotional rollercoaster but one I am passionate about and very proud to be part of.