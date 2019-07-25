Joe Robinson before and after his weight loss.

At his heaviest Joe Robinson, 25, from Houghton, was left feeling constantly tired despite regular workouts.

Weighing in at 20st 10lb, Joe found that while studying for his masters degree his irregular meals and unhealthy food choices were taking their toll on his health.

But it was only when his girlfriend decided to join Slimming World and asked him to go along to a meeting at St Aidan’s Parish Centre, New Herrington, that Joe decided to take action.

Joe Robinson before his transformation.

He started to attend meetings in April 2017 and still attends regularly to get weighed.

Combining his knowledge of nutrition gained from his sports science degree with tips from Slimming World, Joe was able to settle into an eating routine.

Now more than two years on 6ft-tall Joe has lost an impressive 6st 8lb and is feeling better than ever.

He said: “It was my girlfriend who joined first and said come along and support me and it will help you as well.

Joe Robinson before and after his weight loss. Pictured with friend Daniel Johnston.

“I didn’t want to at first but I joined and have never looked back.

“I feel so much better, I have more energy and don’t feel tired all the time.

“It’s a better life in all aspects.”

Joe now weighs 14st 2lb and has gone from a 44-inch waist to a 32-inch waist. While his T-shirts have gone from XXL to a medium.

Joe Robinson before and after his weight loss.

Joe who now has ambitions to be a personal trainer, said he goes to the gym every day and plays football twice a week to stay in shape.

He said: “I was always pretty active and went to the gym, but I was eating at stupid times and would choose the wrong foods.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe’s busy university schedule would see him go for convenient options such as Greggs or Muffin Break while he was studying and then not having dinner until at late as 11pm, often opting for a takeaway.

But now Joe is a whole world away from where he started.

Joe Robinson throughout his weight loss journey.

He said: “I never set a target I just said I wanted to feel happier – that was the most important thing.”

And his Slimming World consultant Julie Mulvaney couldn’t be prouder. She said: “Joe originally joined our group with his girlfriend and he was very quiet and shy.

“However, he lost weight every single week and was soon collecting awards.

“To him lose weight every week and his confidence grow has been amazing.

“The St Aidan's members and myself are so very proud of him!"

Diet before:

Breakfast – Nothing.

Lunch – Greggs pasty or snack from Muffin Break.

Dinner – Takeaway such as curry or Chinese.

Diet after:

Breakfast – Banana or nothing.

Lunch – Subway salad.