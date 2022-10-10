See how Sunderland's Monkwearmouth Hospital could look as work begins on the redevelopment
Works to demolish and rebuild Monkwearmouth Hospital in Sunderland have begun as a new image shows what the new hospital could look like.
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust lodged an appeal in February this year to demolish and rebuild Monkwearmouth Hospital, on Newcastle Road, after councillors voted against the advice of their own planning officers and refused the scheme last November.
The refusal was made against a backdrop of opposition from many living near the hospital, amid fears about the loss of heritage, impacts on privacy and noise and traffic.
Monkwearmouth residents have previously raised concerns and campaigned against the the demolition of the building which was donated by shipbuilder and businessman Sir John Priestman in 1930.
Monkwearmouth Development Ltd – a joint venture between Sir Robert McAlpine Capital Ventures Limited and Argon Property Development Solutions Limited – has now been awarded the final phases of the Hospital.
The redevelopment, which is now under way, consists of a new entrance; a state-of-the-art 3,237 sq. m, three-storey office building; a new community café, as well as a new administration hub, with crisis call services for the hospital.
The Hospital is set to provide services to the Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust – one of the largest mental health and disability Trusts in England.
Plans for the site include demolishing the main hospital building and two blocks adjacent to Elizabeth Street to make way for a new ‘fit-for-purpose’ clinical office development.
This includes cellular offices, flexible workspace and breakout areas together with an ancillary café that will be open to staff and the public and a replacement 46-space car park.
The development proposals also include level access and a landscaped piazza area and memorial garden; transforming the existing parking area that fronts onto Newcastle Road.
New images released show what the hospital might look like once completed in 2024.
David Peck from Monkwearmouth Development LTD, said: "We're delighted to be delivering state of the art spaces and facilities for the NHS to support its work in providing key mental health services to the communities in the north of England.”