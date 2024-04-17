Search on to find new governors to help lead NHS Trust

Sunderland Royal Hospital. Submitted picture.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust is looking to elect 11 public governors and two staff governors to its Council of Governors.

The role of the Council of Governors is to give assurance to local people that the Trust is being managed correctly by the Board of Directors.

It ensures it is listening to the views of its members who access services as it plans ahead.

Governors are also involved in the development of the Trust’s Annual Plan and the Quality Account and are involved in various Trust groups and committees.

In addition to residents who live in South Tyneside and Sunderland, it is looking to recruit those who live in County Durham and Gateshead, where it also runs services.

It is also searching for an out-of-area governor who could live in North Tyneside, Newcastle, Northumberland Tees Valley or Cumbria.

The closing date for those interested is Tuesday, May 7.