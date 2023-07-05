A giant card celebrating the 75th birthday of the NHS has been signed and accompanied by messages of support from current SAFC stars, a Black Cats legend, MPs and hundreds of members of the public before being gratefully received by Ken Bremner, CEO of the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

On July 5 1948, led by the then Labour Minster for Health, Aneurin Bevan, the Government launched the world’s first health service to provide universal, comprehensive and free health care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the landmark birthday, campaign group Keep Our NHS Public (KONP) designed and created the card before heading to Sunderland city centre and Seaburn beach to allow the public to show their appreciation for this British institution and the dedicated staff who work in it.

Two of those to sign the card were SAFC stars Lynden Gooch and Luke O’Nien alongside a message which said “happy Birthday NHS and thanks for everything you all do”, accompanied by a love heart.

It was also signed alongside a message of “happy birthday” by Black Cats legend and current South Shields FC boss Julio Arca.

SAFC stars Luke O'Nien. Lynden Gooch and legend Julio Arca were among hundreds of people to sign the NHS's 75th birthday card.

Washington and Sunderland West MP Sharon Hodgson and leader of Sunderland City Council Graeme Miller were among over 400 people who signed the card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signing the card was a real heartfelt affair for Ella Barton, from Fulwell.

Ella, 72, said: “Seven years ago I was in hospital with stomach cancer and the NHS saved my life. I couldn’t have had better treatment and signing the card is an opportunity to say thank you.

“I also worked in the NHS for 22 years as a receptionist.”

Ella Briton.

KONP secretary Laura Murrell helped to coordinate the card signing and handed over the car to local NHS chief Ken Bremner during a celebratory tea party at Sunderland Minster.

She said: “We were out in the city centre on Saturday (July 1) and at Seaburn today (July 5) to allow people to sign the card before it was handed over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an opportunity for people to say happy birthday and thanks for everything you have done.

“We did the same last year when we got around 200 signatures. This year over 400 people have signed the card.”

Retired GP Pam Wortley and Laura Murrell from KONP with the NHS birthday card.

While today was very much a day of celebration, after a year of strikes and an unprecedented number of NHS vacancies totalling over 100,000, Laura is concerned as to what the next 75 years will hold for this British institution.

She said: “I just hope the NHS is still here in 75 years as many of its founding principles are already under threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a lack of investment in new equipment and staffing with many people leaving the service.

“This needs to be addressed.”

As part of the celebrations to mark the landmark anniversary members of KONP also joined joined forces with local art company Infinite Arts to create a giant NHS love heart of appreciation on Seaburn beach.