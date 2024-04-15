SAFC Foundation keeping Parkinson's community social and active

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foundation of Light's walking football sessions are making a difference for those living with Parkinson's disease.

The official charity of Sunderland AFC hosts a weekly session with the support of Parkinson’s UK, to help those living with neurological diseases to stay active and social.

Around 10 million people suffer from the condition worldwide, with around 153,000 of them in the UK. Most people with Parkinson's are over 60, but one in ten is under 50.

For those with the disease exercise is vital to maintain balance, mobility and activities of daily living.

Kevin Ramsey, 54, is a long-time attendee of the foundation's walking football sessions after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s two years ago.

His love of football brought him to the Foundation of Light’s neurological football sessions. It has been a stepping stone to increasing his physical activity.

Kevin said : “It’s not just the fitness, it’s the mental side as well. Having other people who are going through the same things I’m going through really helps a lot.

“Without being able to come here on a Tuesday, I would just sit at home, vegetate and waste away.

“After the session, just to sit down and talk to each other, find out what we’re all up to, find out what somebody’s been struggling with over a cup of tea and a biscuit. That’s just as important to me as the fitness and playing football.”

Also taking part is Erika Cummings, 66, diagnosed with Parkinson’s in November 2022, just months before her retirement.

Erika said: “There was a tremor for a good while, which I thought was down to anxiety. I think it’s a bit of both with me, but I was diagnosed with Parkinson's.

“It doesn’t stop me, I’m very positive. Although some mornings you feel ‘I can’t be bothered’ and just the aching, the stiffness and your head’s not in the same place, you’ve just got to be positive.

“I feel much better when I’m leaving than when I came in.”

For more information on the programme, contact [email protected] or visit the foundation's website.