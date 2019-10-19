Residents urged to have say on future of Sunderland and South Shields health services

A public consultation meeting during during phase one of the ongoing Pathways to Excellence programme for health services in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Health bosses in South Tyneside, Sunderland and Durham are holding more than 30 sessions across South Tyneside, Sunderland and East Durham to discuss the next stage of their Path to Excellence programme.

Phase one, which saw stroke, maternity and paediatric services transferred from South Shields to Sunderland, is still subject to a legal battle with a Court of Appeal hearing due in November.

Phase Two is looking at how hospital services in South Tyneside and Sunderland can provide the best possible care for people who need emergency hospital-based care as well as how to best organise planned hospital care for people who need a test, scan or operation.

No concrete plans have emerged yet with formal public consultation likely to take place next year.

Dr Shaz Wahid, Medical Director at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our aim is to create outstanding hospital services which provide the best working environment for our staff and offer the best possible care to our patients.

“To do this, we must look at transforming the way our services are arranged, whilst also meeting the challenges which the NHS currently faces.

“I would like to emphasise, once again, that both South Tyneside District Hospital and Sunderland Royal Hospital will continue to be here, but we must change the way we deliver services in order to protect them for many future generations to come.

“Engagement with staff, patients, service users and local people will remain at the heart of how we continue to improve local services.

“I would encourage people to drop in to one of our events and provide us with your comments and opinions, all of which will be considered as we progress on our journey.”

Among the forthcoming 10am-4pm roadshows are Monday, October 21, at South Shields Market Place; Tuesday, October 22, at the Market Square, Sunderland; Wednesday, October 23, at The Galleries, Washington, and Thursday, October 24, at Dalton Park.