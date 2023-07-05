Red Sky Foundation marks Eid al-Adha with defibrillator presentation

Sunderland's Red Sky Foundation is helping the city's Muslim community celebrate one of their religion's major festivals.

Eid al-Adha is a four-day celebration marks the end of the Hajj - the annual pilgrimage to Mecca - and ended on Monday, July 3.

The Wearside cardiac health charity has donated two defibrillators, which will be installed at the city's mosques in Millfield and Chester Road.

(from left) Red Sky mascot Miss Beats, Founder of Red Sky Foundation Sergio Petrucci, Zaf Iqbal, Coneil Bashir, Tafazzal Hussai

Established by husband and wife Sergio and Emma Petrucci after their daughter Luna underwent life-saving surgery at Newcastle's Children's Heart Unit, the Red Sky Foundation has installed more than 400 defibrillators, the majority across Wearside but also as far away as Sheffield, since being awarded full charitable status.

Latest figures show the charity's defibrillators s have been deployed in a medical emergency more than 1,300 times in the last 12 months.

As well as installing the machines, the foundation also provides training in what to do in the event that someone suffers a cardiac arrest.

"Red Sky is a diverse charity open to all and welcomes all faiths," said Sergio.

"We will be giving free training to the worshipers including children and adults.

"Sudden cardiac arrest doesn’t discriminate either and, while we aim to support many diverse groups and communities, we recognise that the North East is classed as being one of the areas of the UK most affected by heart disease.

"Our work will always continue to give everyone possible the best chance of survival.

Mosque spokesman Zaf Iqbal welcomed the new donation: "We are delighted to receive the gift of a defibrillator for our mosques and recognise the positive impact it will have for our visitors but also the local residents around us," he said.