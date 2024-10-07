Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“A marked improvement in staffing levels” has been seen at Sunderland’s hospital trust, along with an improvement in employee satisfaction levels, according to leading health chiefs.

Bosses at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust provided an update on how the organisation is doing in terms of recruiting and retaining staff as part of an update on current performance levels.

The latest meeting of Sunderland City Council’s health and wellbeing scrutiny committee was presented with figures which showed the trust, as of the end of 2023/24, had 8,620 members of staff.

This was up from 8,455 for the previous year, and the 2021/22 and 2020/21 figures of 8,318 and 8,439 respectively.

Ken Bremner, chief executive at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, told the meeting they have seen “a marked improvement in staffing levels”.

He said: “Our recruitment, at consultant level in particular, I would say is now much better than it has been, we are not only getting a choice of candidates coming forward… we are getting high quality candidates potentially coming forward as well.

“Even in some of our hard to recruit areas like respiratory medicine and in areas like radiology which we traditionally, in Sunderland in particular, struggled to recruit into, even in those two areas now we feel we’ve turned a corner.”

He added in 2023/24 the trust’s overall vacancy rate fell from just over 6.5% to 3.57%, which was “one of the best performances of any organisation in the country”.

Meanwhile he noted the registered nursing vacancy rate is “the best I’ve ever seen it”, falling to 0.64%.

Mr Bremner continued: “We have made an immense effort to recruit, a lot of which is international, [such as] nurses and midwives, it has to be said.

“That has definitely improved our staffing levels on our wards and I have a sense that’s why a lot of our staff are now feeling a little bit happier about life in our organisation.”

The meeting heard staff satisfaction levels, according to the 2023 staff survey, have improved, with the results showing “positive improvement in over 80% of the survey’s questions” compared to 2022.

Mr Bremner added this is “great” and is likely linked to the increase in recruitment levels.

He continued: “Now we’ve got to keep them, we’ve got to retain them and that’s equally important.

“Our retention rate is pretty good, we don’t have a huge amount of turnover as an organisation but we will be making sure that we are supporting all these individuals through both their personal and their professional development.

“For most staff if it feels like they are being professionally and personally developed and supported then they are likely to be happy in their job and they are likely to stay with us as an organisation for a longer period of time.”

The meeting heard the trust has “learnt some lessons” from the past in seeking to retain employees, and they also work with local schools, colleges and universities to help attract new staff.