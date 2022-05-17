Ratings for dentists in and around Sunderland, as ranked by NHS reviews

Many services in the city have not been reviewed by users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say, this is how they rate across Sunderland.
1. Mr K McCarthy and Associates
Mr K McCarthy and Associates are based at Eden Villas dental practice in Washington and have a full five star average rating from nine reviews.
Photo: Google
2. Mr P G Kilker & Associates
Mr P G Kilker & Associates operate out of Dairy Lane Dental Practice in Houghton and have a five star rating from one review.
Photo: Google
3. MyDentist, Southwick
The MyDentist site on The Green in Southwick has an average rating of 4.8 stars from seven reviews.
Photo: Google
4. MyDentist, Newcastle Road
The MyDentist site on Newcastle Road has an average rating of 4.8 stars from six reviews.
Photo: Google