These are some of the top dentists across the city. Is yours on the list?

Ratings for dentists in and around Sunderland, as ranked by NHS reviews

What are the best rated dentists across Wearside?

By Jason Button
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 4:55 am

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their dentists, and the results are an interesting read!

Many services in the city have not been reviewed by users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say, this is how they rate across Sunderland.

1. Mr K McCarthy and Associates

Mr K McCarthy and Associates are based at Eden Villas dental practice in Washington and have a full five star average rating from nine reviews.

2. Mr P G Kilker & Associates

Mr P G Kilker & Associates operate out of Dairy Lane Dental Practice in Houghton and have a five star rating from one review.

3. MyDentist, Southwick

The MyDentist site on The Green in Southwick has an average rating of 4.8 stars from seven reviews.

4. MyDentist, Newcastle Road

The MyDentist site on Newcastle Road has an average rating of 4.8 stars from six reviews.

