The ratings of 14 Sunderland care homes that have been inspected by watchdogs in 2019

These are the ratings of the Sunderland care homes that have been inspected by care watchdogs in 2019.

By Sophie Brownson
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 3:10 pm
Updated Friday, 1st November 2019, 9:58 am

The Care Quality Commission is the independent regulator of all health and social care services in England. It carries out inspections of care facilities across the country to ensure they are brought in line with standards. Here are the CQC ratings of homes in the city that have been inspected in 2019. The information is taken from the CQC website.

1. Thorncliffe House

Thorncliffe House on Thornhill Park, Sunderland. It was given a good CQC rating in July 2018.

2. Princess House

Princess House, on Cliffe Park, Sunderland. It was give a CQC rating of good in January 2019.

3. The Court

The Court on Thornholme Road, Sunderland, was given a good CQC rating following an inspection in July 2019.

4. Laverneo

Laverneo on Pennywell Road, Sunderland, was rated as outstanding in June 2019 following a CQC inspection.

