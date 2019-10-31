The ratings of 14 Sunderland care homes that have been inspected by watchdogs in 2019
These are the ratings of the Sunderland care homes that have been inspected by care watchdogs in 2019.
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 3:10 pm
Updated
Friday, 1st November 2019, 9:58 am
The Care Quality Commission is the independent regulator of all health and social care services in England. It carries out inspections of care facilities across the country to ensure they are brought in line with standards. Here are the CQC ratings of homes in the city that have been inspected in 2019. The information is taken from the CQC website.