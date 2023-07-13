The family and friends of a dedicated Sunderland fan who died of cancer aged just 36 have raised more than £120,000 in his memory.

Kevin Outhwaite, from Tunstall, died in 2010. During the last months of his life, he raised money for The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, part of Newcastle Hospitals Charity, and fundraising has continued in his memory ever since.

Kevin Outhwaite with Sir Bobby Robson. More than £120,000 has been raised for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation in Kevin's memory

A popular golf day is held annually at Ramside Hall and this year more than 80 golfers gathered to play and support the Foundation in its work to find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer and directly benefits patients from across the region.

Kevin's brother Ian said: "Kev was a fundraiser for the Foundation and after he died, we just thought, 'well, how can we keep that going?'

"This is the 13th year of the golf and we’ve had 21 teams playing. I think 17 or 18 of them have come every year, which is pretty amazing

Participants in the 2023 golf day in memory of Kevin Outhwaite

"I’m very proud of the day and the lads that do all the work behind the scenes are like family really.

"For us, it’s important to keep Kev’s memory going and to raise money for The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation. The lads always mention the charity when they talk about the day.

"You get the money in and it goes to a special place. As long as it’s helping somebody, you don’t need to know who the people are.”

Andy Oliver, from High Barnes, was one of Kevin’s friends and is part of the team who organises the golf day: “We’re really proud of what we’re achieving in Kev’s memory," he said.

"He was keen to support research into cancer for very personal reasons and this is our way of picking up the baton for him.

"We’re really grateful to everyone who takes a team, donates a prize or helps out every year. It’s always an emotional and very special day for us all.”

In addition to the golf day, Kevin’s nephews, Luke and Nathan Outhwaite, are doing the Great North Run once again this year to raise funds for the charity.

The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation has raised more than £18million since its launch.

Working within the NHS and in partnership with other leading charities and organisations, the work funded directly benefits cancer patients in the North East and Cumbria and plays a significant role in international efforts against the disease by funding cutting-edge cancer treatment and innovative cancer support services.

