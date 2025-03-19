Pre-nursery advice offer to parents

Pre-nursery classes on offer in Sunderland.

Families with three-year-olds preparing to start nursery are being invited to a series of drop-ins to help make sure their children are ready to take their first step into education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Speech and Language Team from South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust will be on hand to meet parents and carers at the sessions.

They will be there with colleagues from the Trust’s 0-19 Service and its Sunderland Community Children and Young People’s Mental Health Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events are hosted by Together for Children through its Family Hubs.

The sessions will look at helping make sure the three-year-olds are toilet trained and can do tasks such as fasten their own coat.

They will also give parents and carers a chance to speak to experts if they are worried their child might struggle to settle in at nursery.

The events also offer a chance for children to play and have fun while adults chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be held at the following dates, times and locations, with more information available from the contact number listed:

*Monday, March 24, (1pm to 3pm) at Bunny Hill Family Hub. Call 0191 561 8126.

*Wednesday, March 26, (9.30am to 11.30am) at Thorney Close Family Hub, Thorney Close Action and Enterprise Centre, Thorndale Rd,. Call 0191 561 4127.

*Monday, March 31, (10am to noon) at Coalfield Family Hub. Call 0191 561 6625.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Tuesday, April 1, (9.30am to 11.30am) at Rainbow Family Hub, Elliott Terrace, Concord, Washington. Call 0191 561 3995.

*Wednesday, April 2, (11am to 12.30pm) at Winnibell Family Hub, Lombard Street, East End, Sunderland. Call 0191 561 2850.