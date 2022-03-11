Praise for progress on suicide prevention in Sunderland

Data published in September 2021, for the three-year period of 2018-2020, showed the suicide rate for Sunderland had increased to 14.4 per 100,000 of the population, up from 12.4 for the previous period.

Officers noted the rise was in line with national trends, but was above the England and North East rates of 10.4 and 12.4 respectively.

However council officers said the latest figures, to be published later this month, show Sunderland has seen the “largest decrease” in the North East since October 2019, after previously having the highest rate in the region.

Council chiefs said this demonstrates the positive work of focusing on their suicide prevention partnership, with a new action plan, work in primary care and a suicide co-ordination arrangement also to key progress made.

Councillors, after receiving the update at the latest city council scrutiny coordinating committee on Thursday (March 10), praised steps being taken to tackle the issue.

Cllr Michael Butler, who noted he set up a men’s mental health group when first elected, said he was “really glad to see all of the work being done”.

He said: “It doesn’t just affect individuals in their families, it affects communities, and unfortunately something we do have is traumatised communities.

“I think we should get into those communities, which is phenomenally difficult because people are proud and sometimes it’s very hard, because we’re not really the type of people to sit around and say that we’re depressed.”

He also praised the work of the Mind mental health charity in putting on courses in the area.

Cllr Neil MacKnight encouraged people to take part in mental health first aid training if the opportunity arises.

He added: “You don’t really realise how many people out there are struggling. It is just the confidence to have that conversation.”

Cllr Dianne Snowdon, who chaired the meeting, praised the work carried out by Sunderland AFC and Washington Mind around mental health support, but stressed an “awful lot more” still needs doing.

Council officers added they continue to work with partners to support and enable residents to access mental health services where needed, and that the local authority is progressing steps towards signing up to a mental health concordat.

A working group is also in place and a prevention action plan is being developed to outline key deliverable activities.

:: You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans.

Whatever you’re going through, call them free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.

