Alicia's legacy can save other families from the devastation of stillbirth

A family whose daughter was stillborn are now helping fund research into the condition that played a role in her death.

Alicia Baker passed away less than 24 hours before she was born in August 2017.

Her mother Katherine suffered from polyhydramnios - which is when there is excessive amniotic fluid in the uterus.

Katherine and her husband Graham are donating their NHS compensation to fund a PhD at the Tommy’s Stillbirth Research Centre, at the University of Manchester.

Alicia Baker passed away less than 24 hours before she was born in August 2017, with her mother Katherine suffering from polyhydramnios during her pregnancy, which is caused by excessive amniotic fluid in the uterus.

Despite the presence of polyhydramnios, which can make stillbirth up to ten times more likely, Katherine was not warned of the increased risk. Other than standard induction plans for all pregnancies, no plan was put in place to protect Alicia, who was born at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow at 40 weeks and four days.

Baby Alicia's parents have used the NHS compensation they received after failings by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to fund research into the little-known condition which played a role in her death. | Slater and Gordon, Baker Family

Paediatric pathology reports confirmed she died less than a day before being born. According to experts, if Katherine had been offered an induction at 39 weeks, her daughter would most likely have survived.

Baby Alicia's parents have donated the NHS compensation they received from a settlement after failings by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to fund a PhD at the Tommy’s Stillbirth Research Centre, based at the University of Manchester. It will look into the little-known condition which played a role in her death and to help raise awareness of polyhydramnios.

Katherine, who is also mum to eldest daughter Sarah and Lucy, who was born after Alicia said: “We want the guidelines to be changed, so that every parent is given all the information surrounding the life of their baby, and whether they need to consider an early induction.”

She continues: “We now know we were ten times more at risk of stillbirth, but this knowledge was not shared with us and would not be still to this day. To know Alicia would probably have lived had decisions around our care been different is beyond words and to this day it makes us want to scream. It terrifies us to know this condition was also present with our oldest daughter, and we weren’t aware of the risks of losing her either.

“Research into polyhydramnios is very much needed, and that will be crucial in making changes in practice. The PhD will help to really increase the research base, and that is hopefully a powerful thing.”

Katherine adds: “This will allow our little girl to fight for other mummies and daddies out there who might just get to save their child. We believe Alicia would have wanted that. We can also explain to her sisters that we did not just accept what happened, but we have fought to give Alicia a place in the world that she did not get the chance to make herself.”

What is Polyhydramnios?

Polyhydramnios is when there is too much amniotic fluid in the uterus during a pregnancy. According to the NHS, it’s not usually serious, with the cause often unknown, however some of the possible causes include:

diabetes during pregnancy (gestational diabetes)

being pregnant with more than one baby

an infection during pregnancy

a problem with your baby swallowing

your baby having a genetic condition

They explain that severe complications of polyhydramnios are rare, but can include your waters breaking early, placental abruption, umbilical cord prolapse, your baby being born prematurely or your baby having a low birth weight.

What are the signs and symptoms of Polyhydramnios?

Polyhydramnios does not usually cause symptoms, the NHS explain that you may only find out you have it at a routine scan or antenatal appointment. If you do have symptoms, they might include indigestion and heartburn, constipation, breathlessness, swollen feet and legs or urinary tract infections (UTIs), however these could also be usual pregnancy symptoms.

Polyhydramnios can happen suddenly if the amniotic fluid increases quickly, this can cause abdominal pain and make your stomach suddenly get bigger and is more common if you are having more than one baby.

It usually will not require treatment, you may require extra check-ups for the rest of your pregnancy and during the birth. However if you have severe polyhydramnios, you may need to have some of the amniotic fluid drained using a thin needle.

The Samaritans can offer information and support for anyone affected by the content of this article. You can call their helpline on 116 123 or email [email protected] in the UK.

You can find out more about what Polyhydramnios is, the signs and symptoms and treatment options on NHS.UK.