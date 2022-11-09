People less satisfied with life.

People in the city say they are feeling less satisfied with their day-to-day lives – amid fears that the cost of living crisis will make them feel worse.

Office for National Statistics figures show the average person in Sunderland answered the question "how satisfied are you with your life nowadays" at 7.2 out of 10 in the year to March – down from 7.3 the year before and continuing a consistent fall throughout the pandemic period, with satisfaction levels at 7.5 in 2019-20.

The survey asked people to rate their ‘satisfaction’ levels between one – “not at all" – to 10 – which was "completely".

Nationally, satisfaction levels have rebounded in the last year - sitting at 7.5, up from 7.4 in 2020-21 but below 7.7 in the year to March 2020.

Mental Health UK said it is encouraging to see people's wellbeing start to improve after the "seismic shocks of the pandemic", but warned that more must still be done to combat poor wellbeing in society, especially during the cost of living crisis.

Brian Dow, chief executive of the charity, said: "It is clear we have not rebounded back to where we were and the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis should serve as a reminder of the range of factors that influence our wellbeing.