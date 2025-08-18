People invited to share 'vision' for new eye hospital

The STS Charity team, Sunderland Eye Infirmary staff and Sunderland City Runs and the Tidal Trails organiser Steve Cram at the launch of their new fundraising partnership.

NHS fundraisers are looking for people to share their ‘vision’ to provide world-class treatment for people with eye problems in Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new £48million Sunderland Eye Hospital is due to open next summer – replacing the ageing Sunderland Eye Infirmary which has, over nearly 80 years, established the city’s reputation for sight treatment.

The Vision Appeal – launched by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust’s official STS Charity – aims to build on that heritage with £1million worth of ‘extras’ for people undergoing eye treatment – and it is calling on local people to get involved by organising fundraising events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STS Charity already has a partnership with Events of the North – which organises the annual Sunderland City Runs and the Tidal Trails event which was held over the weekend in South Tyneside.

Vision Appeal.

STS Charity head, Nichola Taylor, said: “This appeal aims to pay for equipment and facilities that go beyond what’s typically available through NHS sources.

“These are the additions that improve not just treatment but the overall experience of care for patients, visitors and staff for years to come.”

She added: “Our sight is one of our most precious senses and one many of us fear losing the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through the Vision Appeal we can invest in the extras that help transform eye care and provide life-changing treatment for people of all ages.

STS Charity head Nichola Taylor.

“To have a stand alone dedicated hospital built right here in Sunderland is a rare and unique opportunity and we’re determined to make it the very best it can be.

"Our patients deserve no less and we need the whole community to get behind our appeal."

She added: “After all, if you or someone you love needs specialist eye care in the future you’ll receive it at the new Eye Hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new hospital will treat over 130,000 patients each year from across the North East and beyond.

An artists' impression of how the new eye hospital will look.

The build is fully funded but the charity is asking our community to help take things even further – providing equipment and facilities that go beyond what’s typically available through NHS sources.

That includes providing items such as:

*A flexible 3D eye scanning machine.

*Visual field testing equipment

*Motorised examination chairs for comfort and accessibility

*An Ocular Motility Analyser

*Thompson Digital Charts and simulation kit for teaching and research

These upgrades will help specialist staff diagnose patients faster and more accurately and help ensure every patient has a smoother, more comfortable experience.

Support for the Vision Appeal can be offered in many ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Organise a fundraising event – a sponsored run, hike, bike ride or swim or a charity bake sale or social event with friends or work colleagues.

*Donate directly – Donors can text EYE and the donation amount to 70580 (Texts cost donation amount plus one standard network rate message).

*Sign up to the Visionaries Programme – which offers tailored sponsorship packages for businesses, organisations and individuals

*Share your experiences of eye care in Sunderland to inspire others and highlight the value of investing in eye health at [email protected]

To support the appeal or learn more, go to www.stsft.nhs.uk/our-charity