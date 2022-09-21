Parents and other adults offered first-aid training aimed at helping babies and children
Adults will have the chance to learn more about first aid when it comes to babies and children at a training course taking place in October.
The course, run by first aid charity St John Ambulance, will teach adults what to if a child or baby requires first aid support.
During the session participants will learn how to:
:: Choking baby
:: Bleeding
:: Convulsions
:: Resuscitation on a baby
:: Unconscious baby/baby not breathing
:: Burns
:: Recovery positions
Attending a first aid course will give you the skills and knowledge of how to treat certain medical conditions as soon as they arise.
The first aid training takes place at Boldon Children’s Centre on Wednesday, October 5. The session will run from 1.30pm until 2.45pm.
To register for the event please call Boldon Children’s Centre on 0191 5195920. Babies are welcome to attend with their parents or carers too.