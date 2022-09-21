Parents and other adults offered first-aid training aimed at helping babies and children

The course, run by first aid charity St John Ambulance, will teach adults what to if a child or baby requires first aid support.

During the session participants will learn how to:

:: Choking baby

St John's Ambulance is running the sessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

:: Bleeding

:: Convulsions

:: Resuscitation on a baby

:: Unconscious baby/baby not breathing

:: Burns

:: Recovery positions

Attending a first aid course will give you the skills and knowledge of how to treat certain medical conditions as soon as they arise.

The first aid training takes place at Boldon Children’s Centre on Wednesday, October 5. The session will run from 1.30pm until 2.45pm.