Over 60,000 in Sunderland have a disability
Nearly a quarter of people in Sunderland are living with some kind of disability, new data shows.
Figures from the census in March 2021 show 64,396 people in the city said they had an impairment – 23.1% of the population.
The Equality Act defines disability as a physical or mental impairment that has a "substantial and long-term adverse effect" on the ability to carry out normal day-to-day activities.
In Sunderland, 32,981 people (11.9%) said their disability stopped them from carrying out regular activities 'a little', while 31,415 (11.2%) said it did so 'a lot'.
The overall proportion of disabled people is down from 2011, when 24.7% said they had a disability.
There were 38,128 households with at least one person with a disability – including 11,139 with two or more.
As of March 2021, 43.6% of Sunderland residents described their health as 'very good' – up from 41.4% in 2011 – and the proportion of people describing their health as 'very bad' fell from 2.1% to 1.8%.
Across England and Wales, the proportion of people with a disability has fallen from 19.5% in 2011 to 17.8% at the last census – despite the number of disabled people increasing from 10 to 10.4 million – because the 2021 census explicitly mentioned mental impairments.
Craig Moss, research manager at disability equality charity Scope, said: “It is high time society was more inclusive of disabled people. They are repeatedly forgotten by Government, business and society, with workplaces, pubs and public transport not accessible.”