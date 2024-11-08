Health Secretary Wes Streeting has vowed to divert billions of pounds to GPs in order to “fix the front door” of the NHS.

But it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Sunderland and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Sunderland which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . St Bede Medical Centre - Sunderland There were 361 survey forms sent out to patients at St Bede Medical Centre in Sunderland. The response rate was 32%, with 117 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 70% said it was very good and 23% said it was fairly good.

2 . Southlands Medical Group - Ryhope Colliery, Sunderland There were 338 survey forms sent out to patients at Southlands Medical Group in Ryhope Colliery, Sunderland. The response rate was 33%, with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good.

3 . The Broadway Medical Practice - Springwell, Sunderland There were 332 survey forms sent out to patients at The Broadway Medical Practice in Springwell, Sunderland. The response rate was 34%, with 112 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 66% said it was very good and 23% said it was fairly good.