“Our staff should feel proud to see South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust (STSFT) ranked amongst the top performing Trusts”

The words of STSFT Chief Executive Ken Bremner MBE after the Trust was ranked 21 out of 134 acute trusts in the newly published Department for Health & Social Care league tables.

The placement puts STSFT in the top 16% of Trusts nationally for performance.

Each trust is given a score which factors in the key assessment criteria of access to services, effectiveness and experience of care, patient safety, workforce wellbeing, and finance and productivity.

The lower the score a trust received, the higher its performance placement in the table.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust received a score of 2.18.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust chief executive, Ken Bremner.

After being informed of the newly published league table Mr Bremner said: "We welcome this new approach to sharing information to help patients and their loved ones see how we're doing, at a glance, across a range of areas.

"Our loyal and committed staff work exceptionally hard to deliver the best care possible to patients every single day.

“They should feel proud to see STSFT ranked amongst the top performing acute Trusts both regionally and nationally.

“Whilst we are off to a good start, there is always room for improvement. Our aim is for excellence in all that we do, and we will continue to put patients and the people who need our care and support at the centre of our work.”

This is the first year the Department for Health & Social Care has published league tables for NHS trusts with the aim to increase accountability and transparency when it comes to patient care and health care provider performance.

The top ranked performer was Moorfield Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust with a score of 1.39 whilst the lowest ranked trust was The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust with a score of 3.35.