Thousands of ‘missing’ blood donors across the North East are being urgently called on as the NHS warns that supplies of O negative are critically low.

NHS Blood and Transplant has revealed there are 2,420 donors in the region with the vital O negative blood type whose last donation was more than 12 months ago.

It is calling on these donors to come forward urgently to help the NHS in England rebuild supplies after a combination of factors have left this crucial blood type under particular pressure.

Four bank holidays, the Easter holidays and half term break all falling within a six-week period have made maintaining steady stocks particularly challenging. Blood donations often drop over bank holiday weekends and holiday periods when people are busy and forget to donate.

England remains in Amber alert for low stocks of O type blood and it is critical that enough donors come forward now to stabilise supplies and ensure patients receive the treatments they need.

Gerry Gogarty, Director of Blood Supply for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Our ‘missing’ O negative donors in the North East have the power to relieve the pressure on supplies of this vital blood type.

“If you are O negative and haven’t given blood in a while, please book an appointment to donate today. Don’t hesitate - patients need you now.

“Our fixed donor centres generally have the best availability. If you can’t find an appointment straight away please book further ahead or keep checking back to help fill last minute appointments or cancellations. Every donation makes a critical difference.”

