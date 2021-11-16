Open evening to showcase job opportunities at Sunderland's NHS trust

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Sunderland Royal Hospital, is holding an open evening later this month to give 16 to 30-year-olds the chance to find out more about job opportunities available – including apprenticeships.

Visitors will be able to learn about the different employment programmes it can offer in health care and administration.

Dennis Little, the Trust’s head of workforce development and education, said: “We are looking for people who have got the right aptitude, attitude and the passion to come and work for the NHS.

Hospital jobs drive

“Healthcare is undoubtedly one of the most rewarding areas to work and we look to give candidates the support they need."

He added: “Anyone aged between 16 and 30 can come along to this event to find out more.

“People don't need to bring anything, just need a willingness to find out more and an enthusiasm to learn and get involved.”

The open evening will be held on Tuesday, November 30, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at the City Campus of Sunderland College.

It is a drop in session, but those planning to attend are asked to book a place by emailing [email protected]

