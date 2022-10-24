Adult care worker shortage.

Data from the Skills for Care charity show there were around 7,200 jobs available in the area’s adult social care sector in 2021-22 – with roughly 6,800 of these posts filled.

It also estimates there was a record high 165,000 (11%) vacant posts in England last month – with the sector facing complex challenges, including a surge in demand and recruitment and retention problems.

The vacancy rate in Sunderland was below the national average at eight per cent – with a vacancy for registered nurses of 15% and a nine per cent shortfall for support and outreach workers.

Sunderland had a turnover rate of 25% across all adult social care services, with rates especially high among registered nurses (50%) and care workers (26%).

Caroline Abrahams, charity director of Age UK and co-chair of the Care and Support Alliance, said: “Recruitment and retention in social care have been difficult for some years but both now appear to be getting markedly worse.

"The main problem is pay. A cash starved care sector simply can’t compete with the big supermarkets and online retailers on wages so committed staff are lured elsewhere."

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We’re investing in adult social care and have made £500m available to support discharge from hospital into the community and bolster the workforce this winter."