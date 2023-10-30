Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the dark nights officially upon us and winter just around the corner, the city's older and vulnerable residents are being urged to take up their Covid booster jabs and flu vaccines.

The jabs are free to anyone who is at high risk of severe illness from both viruses and people are being encouraged to book appointments “as soon as possible”.

People are being urged to get their Covid and flu vaccinations.

The message is from the city’s Director of Public Health, Gerry Taylor, who said: "The risks from Covid-19 and flu are still very real. While unpleasant for some, for others who are more at risk of getting seriously ill, such as those with certain health conditions, older people and pregnant women, they can be dangerous.

"Sadly, we still see deaths from flu each winter and people can still get very ill or die from Covid-19. Catching both viruses over winter can increase the risk even more. "Flu and Covid-19 spread more easily in winter as we spend more time indoors. Getting these vaccines ahead of winter are two of the most important things you can do to keep yourself and others around you safe

“Getting your vaccines, if eligible, is really important to top up your protection. Even if you have had a vaccine or been ill with flu or Covid before, it’s worth getting any jabs you're eligible for as soon as you can to give yourself the best possible protection ahead of winter."

Sunderland City Council's Director of Public Health Gerry Taylor.

Those eligible for both free vaccines include everyone aged 65 and over, residents in care homes for older people, pregnant women, people with certain health conditions, front-line health and social care staff, unpaid carers, and those who live in the same household as people who have weakened immune systems. A free nasal flu vaccine is also being offered to children aged 2 to 16 years of age, and to children who are 17 with certain long-term health conditions.

Children aged 6 months to 2 years with certain long-term health conditions will be offered the flu vaccine injection.

Pregnant women are able to get their flu and Covid vaccines from their GP or maternity service.