North East residents join forces with Kym Marsh for anti smoking campaign

The NHS has joined forces with TV star, singer and actor, Kym Marsh to encourage the six million smokers in the UK to quit smoking this No Smoking Day.

The latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics show that adult smoking rates in the North East fell from 13.1% in 2022 to 11% in 2023, although No Smoking Day, which falls on Wednesday, March 12.

The campaign is also being supported by South Shields resident Sue, who is opening up about how surviving cancer gave her the motivation to quit smoking for good and Gateshead-based Graham who has a new lease on life, including taking up mountain biking, since he quit.

Kym Marsh (left) and South Tyneside resident Sue Mountain. | No Smoking Day campaign

They’ve spoken about their powerful journeys to break free from smoking in a touching new film.

“Quitting can save your life” said Sue Mountain.

“After surviving cancer, I knew I had to quit and made the decision to never go back to smoking” she adds. I urge everyone to make today their quit day and avoid living with the regrets I had. Now that I've quit, I have a new lease on life, both physically and mentally.”

"I wanted to quit to ensure I could live longer for my children” added Gateshead’s Graham Jones.

“Smoking had been part of my life for so long, but I didn’t want to wait until a doctor told me it was too late.

“The cost, my health, and my family’s future – all pointed to it being the right time to stop. Taking up biking as part of my quit smoking journey really helped. Get yourself an active hobby, try again if you falter, stay positive, and tell people what you’re doing – support makes all the difference."

“Quitting smoking is not simply about breaking a habit; it’s about reclaiming control over your life, health, and the future you share with your loved ones” added Marsh.

“The decision to quit is one of the most empowering choices you can make, but it requires discipline and a clear vision of a healthier tomorrow.”

The campaign coincides with the landmark Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament.

The bill includes measures to create the first smokefree generation, phasing out the sale of tobacco products across the UK to those aged 16 and under this year.