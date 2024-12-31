Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North East residents are being reminded to please only call 999 or visit A&E if their condition is a threat to life or limb as services continue to face high demand over the New Year weekend.

Following the Christmas period, New Year is traditionally known as one of the busiest weekends and as we head into the extended bank holiday, emergency services are once again asking for the public’s support to ensure resources are available for those who need them most.

This time of year, NHS are seeing a high demand in common illnesses such as norovirus, flu and other respiratory viral infections so the NHS urges those to get their vaccinations, utilise good hand hygiene, keep warm and stock up on medicines and repeat prescriptions before bank holidays.

Head of Emergency, Preparedness, Resilience and Response (EPRR) at North East Ambulance Service, Stu Holliday said: “The winter period is extremely busy and demand for emergency services increases. Across New Years Eve and New Years Day last year, the service received over 1,500 calls across 999 and 111.

“We want everyone to enjoy ringing in the New Year but we also urge the public to please think before picking up the phone to 999 or 111 and think about other services first including 111 online, pharmacies and GP when they are open.

"We would always advise someone who thinks their condition is life threatening to call us but please think before you pick up the phone - do you really need an ambulance or is there another way of you getting help?

"Please always consider 111 online first and if you do think you need to go to hospital, consider whether you're able to make your own way there, if it safe to do so. We also ask that anyone waiting for an ambulance please only call back if their condition worsens or to cancel if it is no longer required. Delays can bring harm to patients so it’s important that we take every measure we can to reduce them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please ensure your medicine cabinet is stocked up with any regular medication you require as well as essentials like a first aid kit, thermometer, paracetamol, ibuprofen, antihistamines and plasters.

“Finally, if you’re out celebrating, remember your keys, phone and have plans to get home. Please have a good time but look out for each other and don’t ruin your New Year celebrations by ending up in the back of an ambulance.”

The Safe Haven van in partnership with Northumbria Police will be in operation in Newcastle City Centre during these busy periods as well as Medicar in Cleveland which is supported by Cleveland Police.

Stu added: “These services are available to protect vulnerable members of the public by providing them a place of safety, whilst reducing the impact on front-line policing and ambulances. This also helps relieve pressures on local hospitals and provide a secure environment to pass on safety information and give medical assistance to anyone might need it.”