North East NHS Trusts ranked from best to worst according to new league tables

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 9th Sep 2025, 11:22 BST

New league tables show how the North East’s NHS Trusts are performing.

New NHS league tables have revealed how each Trust is performing - including all of the organisations in the North East.

The rankings score trusts based on a range of measures, including finances and patient access to care, as well as bringing down waiting times for operations and A&E, and improving ambulance response times.

Trusts are categorised in four segments, with the first reflecting the best performers and the fourth showing the worst.

You can view the full rankings at: https://www.england.nhs.uk/publication/nhs-oversight-framework-nhs-trust-performance-league-tables-process-and-results/.

Take a look at the North East NHS Trusts below.

New League tables show the best and worst-performing NHS trusts in the North East.

1. North East NHS Trusts ranked

New League tables show the best and worst-performing NHS trusts in the North East. | National World

Photo Sales
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been given a segment score of 1 and overall score 1.74.

2. Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been given a segment score of 1 and overall score 1.74. | National World

Photo Sales
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has been given a segment score of 2 and overall score 2.18.

3. South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has been given a segment score of 2 and overall score 2.18. | National World

Photo Sales
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has been given a segment score of 2 and overall score 2.20.

4. North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has been given a segment score of 2 and overall score 2.20. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PerformersNHS
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice