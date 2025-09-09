North East NHS Trusts ranked from best to worst according to new league tables

New NHS league tables have revealed how each Trust is performing - including all of the organisations in the North East.

The rankings score trusts based on a range of measures, including finances and patient access to care, as well as bringing down waiting times for operations and A&E, and improving ambulance response times.

Trusts are categorised in four segments, with the first reflecting the best performers and the fourth showing the worst.

You can view the full rankings at: https://www.england.nhs.uk/publication/nhs-oversight-framework-nhs-trust-performance-league-tables-process-and-results/.

Take a look at the North East NHS Trusts below.

2 . Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been given a segment score of 1 and overall score 1.74. | National World Photo Sales

3 . South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has been given a segment score of 2 and overall score 2.18. | National World Photo Sales

4 . North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has been given a segment score of 2 and overall score 2.20. | National World Photo Sales