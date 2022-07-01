Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) is offering a £15,000 ‘golden hello’ to medical consultants who join its inpatient and community departments.

The aim of the ‘Rewarding Welcome, Rewarding Career’ incentive is to address short-term staffing shortages on wards.

Rajesh Nadkarni, executive medical director and deputy chief executive at the trust, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this opportunity to doctors joining our services.

"Our staff have faced unprecedented challenges in recent times and have responded admirably, but we are aware of the day-to-day difficulties with staffing levels in some of our services.

“Having a full qualified staffing complement would help increase savings and, more importantly, enable us to provide a more therapeutic and supportive environment on our wards.

"We hope that by introducing this incentive we can attract people who will help us provide the best possible care to those who need us.”

It also recently launched a £3,000 welcome bonus for registered nurses.

The trust works from more than 70 sites across Northumberland, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Gateshead, South Tyneside, Cumbria and Sunderland.

Along with partners, it delivers support to people in their own homes, and from community and hospital-based premises.

It has recently introduced a number of initiatives to make wellbeing a priority. One such initiative is the Thrive website, designed to be a ‘one-stop shop’ for health and wellbeing information.