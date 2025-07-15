The results for the best GP surgeries in the North East are in, with patients having their say on how their local GP practice is run.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the latest 2025 GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in the North East and beyond, with 47% of those in the North East and Yorkshire region rating their local GP services as ‘very good’ and 31% ‘fairly good’.

It was a similar pattern elsewhere, with the majority of patients across the country described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in the North East which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Adderlane Surgery - Prudhoe There were 466 survey forms sent out to patients atAdderlane Surgery in Prudhoe. The response rate was 41%, with 191 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 95% said it was very good and 4% said it was fairly good.

2 . Evenwood Health Centre - Evenwood, Bishop Auckland There were 361 survey forms sent out to patients at Evenwood Health Centre in Evenwood, Bishop Auckland. The response rate was 35%, with 125 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 8% said it was fairly good.

3 . Rockliffe Court Surgery - Hurworth Place, Darlington There were 286 survey forms sent out to patients at Rockliffe Court Surgery in Hurworth Place, Darlington . The response rate was 47%, with 133 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good.