North East Area Director for HC-One named as finalist at National Care Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motivational North East Area Director at HC-One has been shortlisted as a finalist for the ‘Care Operations / Area Manager of the Year Award’ at the National Care Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hazel Southern, Area Director at HC-One, was nominated for the ‘Care Operations / Area Manager of the Year Award’ by Laura Langridge, Senior Home Manager at HC-One’s Beaconsfield Court Care Home. The nomination for the award recognises Hazel’s exceptional vision and leadership for being at the forefront of new management techniques.

Hazel inspires her colleagues to provide exceptional care across the care homes she oversees. Hazel is a Registered Nurse who progressed to Home Manager, before moving to manage two of HC-One’s Durham care homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hazel was then promoted to Area Director, overseeing six care homes in the County Durham, Stockton and North Yorkshire regions. She oversees the effective running of these care home facilities and services.

Care Operations / Area Manager of the Year Award Finalist

Hazel promotes the highest standards of quality care and service to ensure this has a positive effect and impact on residents and staff working across the care homes she oversees. Hazel ensures her care homes are ran to the highest standard to obtain glowing inspection reports.

Hazel supports colleagues with their training, qualifications and accreditations to help colleagues develop and progress in their careers. She encourages her Home Managers to be the “best version of themselves” and achieve the best outcomes for their homes.

Hazel encourages her managers to progress in their careers including supporting Home Managers to become Senior Home Managers. The National Care Awards are returning for the 26th year and are organised by leading social care publication Caring Times Magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Care Awards consists of 28 awards, which cover a wide range of areas of the social care sector. The awards celebrate and highlight excellence, rewarding those individuals who work tirelessly to provide consistently outstanding care.

Hazel Southern, Area Director at HC-One

Hazel Southern, Area Director at HC-One, said:

“I am proud and humbled to have been shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Care Operations / Area Manager of the Year Award’ category at the National Care Awards 2024.

“It is an honour to lead my colleagues to assure the effective management and leadership of the care homes I oversee, and to ensure good quality care and support is provided to residents, their families and colleagues. I look forward to attending the award ceremony at the end of next month.”

HC-One has a total of eight finalists across a variety of award categories at the National Care Awards 2024 who were carefully chosen in recognition of their hard work, kind care shown to residents, relatives and colleagues as well as the dedication and passion they show day-to-day to ensure the people they support receive the best quality care.

The winners will be announced at the National Care Awards 2024 ceremony will be taking place on Friday, November 29, 2024, at the Platinum Suite in London.