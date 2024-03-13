Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cath Haley was presented with a certificate for quitting smoking by Tim Holmes from the Sunderland Stop Smoking Service.

A Sunderland woman who kicked her smoking habit after half a century is feeling healthier and wealthier.

Cath Haley from Millfield quit smoking for good with the support of the Specialist Stop Smoking Service. She stopped after 50 years.

She said: “I feel 100 times better. I used to find it difficult getting up the stairs at the Metro station because they’re steep. The last time I tried I couldn’t breathe; but now I go twice a week.

“My skin is much better too; I can see it myself, and even my son noticed I look younger.

“Another benefit is the money. I’ve still got money in my bank the day before I get paid - and that has never happened before.

“Keep trying, I tried to quit many times, but I would encourage anyone to just keep going.”

Other smokers in the city are encouraged to make this No Smoking Day (Wednesday, March 13) the day they give up for good, with a range of support options including free vapes and one-to-one support available to help.

The Sunderland Stop Smoking Service introduces people to the national Swap to Stop initiative, which allows smokers aged 18 and over to swap cigarettes for a free vape and receive one-to-one support from an experienced advisor.

Evidence shows that vaping can be an effective tool in helping to quit smoking; especially when combined with expert support.

Cath has received a certificate from Sunderland Stop Smoking Service to recognise her achievement. Now she is keen to encourage anyone who has thought about quitting smoking to keep trying.

Cllr Kelly Chequer, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Healthy City, said: “Evidence has shown that vaping poses a much smaller risk than smoking because vapes don’t contain the harmful toxins that are in tobacco but still give the person the nicotine they crave.

“Vaping is already estimated to contribute to an extra 50,000 to 70,000 smoking quits per year in England so it is an important tool to help reduce smoking rates.”

