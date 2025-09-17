Work will now ramp up on the hospital’s interior and surrounding landscape as contractor Kier targets a completion date of spring next year (2026).

Councillor Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for Housing, Regeneration and Business at Sunderland City Council, said: “As the scaffolding is removed from the Eye Hospital, residents and visitors to the city will begin to get a sense of how this important new building will look when it is complete.”

Completion of the new state-of-the art building will pave the way way for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust to take possession of the building and get it ready to welcome its first patients in Summer 2026.

The Trust’s CEO Ken Bremner MBE said: “We are very excited for the big reveal and are looking forward to people seeing what it will look like for the first time.

"We are counting down the days until we can move and treat our first patients. We will be welcoming them into a building designed with their care in mind and it will make a huge difference to our staff as they work in a modern and purpose built hospital.

"This milestone brings us closer to its launch and shows just how much progress has been made on site so far."

The Trust’s existing Sunderland Eye Infirmary is already a leading provider of eye care services in the UK. Completion of the the new hospital will help to meet the growing demands of an ageing population.

Regional director of Kier Construction North and Scotland Dan Doherty said: “Reaching this stage of the build is a proud moment for everyone involved. The Eye Hospital is beginning to take its place in Sunderland’s evolving cityscape and it’s exciting to see the progress made.”

Whilst residents walking by will begin to see how the new Eye Hospital will look the progress made is even more evident when viewed from above.

1 . Sunderland Eye Hospital The removal of scaffolding has allowed the structure of the new eye hospital to be unveiled. | Creo Comms Photo: Creo Comms Photo Sales

2 . Taking shape New overhead photographs shows how the city's new eye hospital is starting to take shape. | Creo Comms Photo: Creo Comms Photo Sales

3 . Solar power The solar panels which will help to provide green energy for the new hospital have already been installed on the roof. | Creo Comms Photo: Creo Comms Photo Sales