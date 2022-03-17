NHS chiefs appeal for help as workload mounts

Dr Neil O'Brien

The NHS in the North East and North Cumbria say health services in the region are currently experiencing very high levels of demand and people are being urged to help by ensuring they use the right service for their medical needs.

Despite staff working flat out, emergency and other urgent walk-in departments are extremely busy, with patients warned that they may face long waits.

People, health bosses say, can help by not attending A&E for less serious issues.

Dr Neil O’Brien, accountable officer for South Tyneside, Sunderland and County Durham Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) said: “The NHS is here to care for people and people should not delay seeking medical advice and help if they need it.

"What we do ask is that they think carefully about which service they access. Our emergency departments need to focus on treating patients with life-threatening conditions.

“We understand it can be hard to navigate the system, but if you’re condition is not life-threatening, please go online to NHS 111 or contact your local pharmacy for expert advice on self-care.”

Demand for GP services also remains extremely high.

Dr Richard Scott, clinical chair of North Tyneside CCG, said: “Due to the levels of demand, this is a difficult time for everyone and we know there can be delays, but we also know that lots of people are still trying to make GP appointments for very minor ailments.

“To support GP practices people should please consider whether a pharmacist can help deal with their health need or give advice in the first instance.

"They can also use their practice’s online consultation option which can be found on the practice website and NHS 111 online is a comprehensive and trusted source for healthcare advice.”