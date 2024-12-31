Durham NHS boss speaks of pride in health workers as she is named in New Year Honours
Sue Jacques, Chief Executive, County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, has been made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the NHS.
"I am deeply honoured and truly humbled to be awarded an OBE. This recognition is a privilege that I accept with immense gratitude,” she said after the news was released.
“Having spent over 12 years as Chief Executive at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, it has been an incredible journey.
“I have had the privilege of working alongside many dedicated and talented colleagues committed to delivering the best care for our patients.
“Over the past decade, we have faced numerous challenges together, none greater than the Covid-19 pandemic, but we have also achieved so much to be proud of.
“This award is as much a reflection of their incredible efforts as my contribution, and I share it wholeheartedly."
