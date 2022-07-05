Tuesday, July 5, marks 74 years of the NHS – and in honour of the milestone occasion, thousands of tea parties are expected to be held in support of NHS Charities Together, paying tribute to staff and volunteers across the health service.
In 2021, the NHS Big Tea raised enough money to support more than 600 projects across the UK. And this year, the organisation hopes to go even bigger in support of its 1.5million people at the helm.
Marking the occasion on social media, an NHS spokesperson said: “We want to say a huge thank you to our amazing staff, key workers and the public - join us in celebrating 74 years of the NHS.”
Related content: 'All I can say is a huge thank you' - Your NHS messages and stories as health service celebrates 73rd anniversary
Those wishing to take part in the fundraiser can ‘join the brew crew’ with a tea party at home, school, work or in their community – with every cuppa making a difference.
Party hosts can choose to fundraise for NHS Charities Together, or select a local NHS cause or charity close to their heart.
But the events aren’t restricted to the big birthday – tea parties can be held at any time throughout July.
Got a story to tell about how the NHS has changed your life, or the life of someone you love? Head over to our Facebook page today to tell us more, and you could feature in a round-up for the NHS’ 74th birthday.