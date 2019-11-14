New Match Day Mental Health Hub to open near Stadium of Light to help Sunderland AFC supporters and rival fans

From left, former Sunderland stars Kieron Brady and Gary Bennett, volunteers from the supporters' Branch Liaison Council, with SAFC executive director Charlie Methven (furthest right) at the launch of the Mental Health Hub at the Beacon of Light.

Gary Bennett, Kevin Ball, Kieron Brady and the club’s executive director Charlie Methven are supporting the scheme launched by the Branch Liaison Council (BLC), club charity the Foundation of Light and local charity Washington Mind.

The Match Day Mental Health Hub is the first of its kind in the country and offers support and advice to any fan experiencing difficulties.

Based at the Beacon of Light, beside the Stadium of Light, it opens 11.45am to 2.45pm before every Saturday 3pm home game, welcoming home and away supporters.

It is staffed by two trained counsellors from Washington Mind and volunteers from the BLC, which represents every official branch of SAFC supporters in the world.

The hub is for fans to support fans and forms part of the Foundation’s Heads First programme, which aims to promote positive mental health.

BLC secretary Cath Reid said: “Sadly we have lost members to suicide and as a group we wanted to do something to help support our fellow fans suffering from mental health issues. We also wanted to help equip our branch organisers to help identify members who may be struggling.

“We have worked with Washington Mind to deliver 'A Life Worth Living - suicide prevention in the community awareness session', to members.

“But we wanted to do more and we wanted to give fans a place to go on match days if they needed support.

“The Match Day Mental Health Hub is not a crisis centre. It offers support to signpost fans to areas of help. It may be the individual is struggling with anxiety or depression and doesn't have anyone to talk to.”

Foundation of Light’s head of sport and wellbeing, Liz Barton-Jones said: “The Match Day Mental Health Hub is an absolutely fantastic initiative and we are delighted to be working alongside the BLC and Washington Mind to deliver this ground-breaking service to fans.

“So many people in this region struggle with anxiety, stress and depression and the aim of our Heads First campaign is to play our part in helping more people live happier and healthier lives.