Sunderland Royal Hospital has launched a cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) service for the first time – giving cardiologists vital information and meaning patients in the area no longer having to travel to Northumberland or Teesside for checks.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust (STSFT) say the service now gives access to specialist heart care “on their doorstep”.

It says heart disease is still the biggest single contributor to reduced life expectancy for people living in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Consultant cardiologist Dr Alykhan Bandali, joined STSFT almost two years ago and has led the development of the new service.

He said: “Addressing health inequalities in our area is essential for us and introducing this new cardiac MRI service is a very important part of it.

"Those we care for previously had to go to Ashington or Middlesbrough, and deal with the cost of getting there.”

He added: “This will means all of their treatment will be here with us.”

The information provided by the scans help experts build a picture of what is happening in someone’s cardiovascular system in real time.

Cardiac MRI scans show if the heart is working properly and can also help diagnose some cancers.

Among the first patients to have a scam was retired firefighter Bob Dove, 74, from Sunderland, who underwent the check following two incidents where he fainted.

The specialist heart team in Sunderland hope to establish whether Bob fainted because of his blood pressure medication, which has since been changed, or if he has an abnormal heart rhythm - arrhythmia – which can be treated with a pacemaker.

Bob said: “The scan is going to prove what’s going on, so I’m happy to have it.

“Obviously not having to travel is a help.”

The new cardiac MRI service will initially run one day a week at Sunderland Royal Hospital with plans to expand the service into the new Integrated Diagnostic Centre at South Tyneside District Hospital when the new facility opens next year.