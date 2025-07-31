New dental practice opens after £1.9m investment for both NHS and private patients

Two dental practices have merged and moved to a new £1.9m practice on the banks of the Wear.

Southwick and Whitburn mydentist practices have moved to Avalon House, St Catherine’s Court (opposite Hylton Riverside Retail Park), marking the completion of a three year project.

Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr. Ehthesham Haque, Practice Manager - Lynsey Warrener, Former Professional Footballer Kevin Ball open the new mydentist at Avalon House, Sunderland | Submitted

More than 18,000 patients will be using the new state-of-the-art Avalon House practice which offers a wider range of dental and aesthetic treatments, as well as having parking facilities and longer opening hours.

The new practice was opened by practice manager, Lynsey Warrener, and her team, with a visit from Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque, as well as Black Cat hero Kevin Ball.

Kelly Greathead, mydentist area development manager, said: “We’ve been working very hard to relocate to a more accessible site in the area, so to see the new practice finally open is fantastic.

“With 15 modern surgeries we now have much more choice for patients, plus our team are benefitting from improved facilities. Our aim was to meet the needs of our patients and our team here in Southwick now and in the future, and feedback so far has been extremely positive.

“We know that accessing dental care in this region is difficult which is why we’re pleased to be able to offer {my}options, an affordable way to access a dentist when you need one.”

MyDentist, Avalon House, Sunderland.Nurse Team | Victor De Jesus/UNP

The new mydentist Avalon House practice is accepting new patients under both NHS and mydentist’s private dental offering.

Lynsey Warrener, practice manager at mydentist Avalon House (formerly Southwick) said: "I am delighted to reveal the new facilities and flexibility of appointment times that we can now offer to our patients.

The new practice is for both NHS and private patients | Submitted

“With our recent enhancements and expanded services, we're well-placed to deliver a higher level of dental care and provide an even more exceptional experience to our community. We look forward to welcoming patients into the practice over the coming weeks and months."

Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque, said: “It’s great to see this new, expanded and updated dental care provision for the north side of our city. It’s a real honour to officially open the practice which will benefit both NHS and private patients and it’s been a privilege to meet staff and hear more about the treatments and facilities.

“We’re all very aware of how important our dental health is and it’s so important that residents can access quality care locally. Our thanks to mydentist for this investment and their continuing commitment to providing these crucial services.”