New 24/7 mental health helpline launched to support residents in Sunderland and South Tyneside

The helpline will be staffed by a team of support workers who can offer free emotional support to people aged 18 and over in South Tyneside and Sunderland, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Anyone who isn’t comfortable with speaking to someone on the phone can access support from a confidential web chat service via the Mental Health Matters website.

A new mental health support helpline has been launched in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

She said: “We are excited to expand our helpline service to support the communities of Sunderland and South Tyneside.

"Having someone to talk to when you are struggling can be hugely beneficial and our specialist team is ready to listen and provide non-judgemental support any time, day or night”.

The new service is being commissioned by the Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust as the demand for mental health services rises.

Victoria Malone, Associate Director for Access Services in the region at Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, commented: “We are excited to work with Mental Health Matters to provide this new service to our local communities.

“It is vital that people can reach out and get support as early as possible when they are struggling to cope, before they reach a crisis point.

“Demand for mental health services is on the rise everywhere following the stresses of the COVID pandemic, the rising cost of living, and many other factors.

"Our Trust is only one part of the system; but by working closely with our partners in the third sector like Mental Health Matters, we can enhance the services we provide.

“This new helpline provided by Mental Health Matters will complement and support our Crisis Team.

“By working together, we can ensure that people in Sunderland and South Tyneside who are in distress receive the best possible care and support, when they need it most.”

Anyone who needs to access the support of the new helpline can do so by calling 0800 138 6543.

