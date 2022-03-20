Mum's fundraiser for charity which helped her after skin cancer diagnosis

Mother-of-two Gill Liiv-Rochester was diagnosed with two malignant melanomas more than a year ago and reached out to Melanoma-Me.

The charity works to share information about the risks of skin cancer, as well as provide support for patients and their families.

But like many charities, its fundraising efforts have been hit hard by the pandemic and it is in urgent need of support.

Gill, 36, from Seaham, was diagnosed after taking 12-year-old daughter Emme’s advice and making an appointment to see her family doctor: "I did not see it but my daughter said ‘You keep scratching the same place, maybe you should check it out’,” she recalled.

It was just as well that she did: “I saw the GP in the middle of the week and by Monday I was being operated on in the hospital,” she said.

The results came back to confirm that what had been removed was a malignant melanoma – and it was not the only one.

"They also got a mole on my shoulder,” said Gill. "That was removed and it, too, was a malignant melanoma.”

Gill did not contact the charity immediately, but was grateful for its support when she did.

"I was diagnosed in 2020,” she said.

"I did not get in touch with the charity straightaway but they have been really supportive and informative.

“I saw a post saying they were in dire financial straits and they were looking for people, to help, looking for ambassadors to promote their work.”

“I wanted to do something to help – I came up with the idea of a fun day and it has just escalated with a lot of people wanting to get involved.

“There are about 35 people at the moment who have donated things."

The event will be held at Seaham Park Cricket Club on Sunday June 26.

Now Gill is on the mend at home: “I am recovering from a biopsy at the moment, but I am feeling a lot better – I am much better than I was when I was first diagnosed,” she said.

Anyone who wants to donate can contact Gill through her Facebook page.

